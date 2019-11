Ford's Mustang Mach-E is an electric SUV with up to 300 miles of range

Ford's first entry into the new world of electric vehicles has been revealed. The company unveiled the Mustang Mach-E SUV on Sunday night following months of teaser images, years of hype about a $11 billion push into EVs, and a last-minute leak that spoiled a good amount - but certainly not all of - the details about the vehicle.