Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Porsche's first fully electric sports car 🏎️⚡
Cars
Hardware
+ 3
Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public today with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Porsche's all-electric evolution: from sketch to Mission E concept to Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan, the German automaker's first all-electric sports car has arrived. After four years of development, the company lifted the veil Wednesday on the Porsche Taycan. Here's a look back at how this four-door electric vehicle developed from a few sketches to the Mission E co...
Porsche unveils production version of its Taycan electric sports car
The Taycan (Pronounced Tai Khan) started as the concept Mission E four years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Since then, Porsche has been doling out a steady stream of information, teaser images and videos of the vehicle's prowess.
Watch the launch of the Porsche Taycan live - Electrek
Porsche is about to launch and unveil the production version of the Taycan, its first all-electric car, and you can watch it live below. It has been a long road leading to this day. The Porsche Taycan has been greenlit for production 4 years ago after the unveiling of the Mission E concept.
Watch Porsche unveil the Taycan, its first fully electric car, at 9AM ET
After four years of teasing its first all-electric car, Porsche is finally about to unveil the Taycan. The company is going all out, too, with three simultaneous events happening around the world: one in Canada, one in Germany, and one in China.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Send
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
This looks amazing 😻⚡
Upvote (1)
Share
an hour ago
Ralph Rimet
Awesome !
Upvote
Share
41 minutes ago
Nick Fry
Yes please!!
Upvote
Share
16 minutes ago
Kunal Bhatia
Pro
Glad to see real Tesla competition now!
Upvote
Share
9 minutes ago
Daria Ambong
wow so amazing
Upvote
Share
3 minutes ago
Show more
Send