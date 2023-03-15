Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Musikalia
Musikalia
an iOS music player for kids
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Musikalia is a music player built for kids. Songs are added to a canvas, and the app can easily be controlled by children of any age. PS: Requires an Apple Music-subscription.
Launched in
iPad
,
Music
,
Kids
by
Musikalia
Secureframe
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
About this launch
Musikalia
an iOS music player for kids
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Musikalia by
Musikalia
was hunted by
Harry Vangberg
in
iPad
,
Music
,
Kids
. Made by
Harry Vangberg
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Musikalia
is not rated yet. This is Musikalia's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#191
Report