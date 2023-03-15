Products
Musikalia

Musikalia

an iOS music player for kids

Payment Required
Musikalia is a music player built for kids. Songs are added to a canvas, and the app can easily be controlled by children of any age. PS: Requires an Apple Music-subscription.
Launched in iPad, Music, Kids by
Musikalia
About this launch
Musikalia
Musikaliaan iOS music player for kids
Musikalia by
Musikalia
was hunted by
Harry Vangberg
in iPad, Music, Kids. Made by
Harry Vangberg
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Musikalia
is not rated yet. This is Musikalia's first launch.
