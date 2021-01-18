  1. Home
Music Time for Spotify

Discover the most productive music to listen to as you code.

Music
Developer Tools
GitHub
Music Time is built on the Code Time plugin and performs machine learning against a range of music metrics plus productivity data from over 70,000 developers to determine song recommendations.
1 Review5.0/5
