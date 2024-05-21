Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Muse
See Muse’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Muse for Setapp - canvas for ideas
Muse for Setapp - canvas for ideas

Muse for Setapp - canvas for ideas

Your cozy space for deep thinking

Free Options
Muse is a canvas for thinking that helps you get clarity on things that matter. It's a calm space for deep thinking. Work in private or collaborate with others. Available for iPad and Mac.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Notes
 by
Muse
Render
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Typora
Typora
638 upvotes
I recently found this Markdown editor while searching for a replacement. Simple and beautiful, the perfect match.
Bbedit
Bbedit
116 upvotes
Absolutely wonderful text editor. I have this app constantly open as my log viewer during development!
About this launch
Muse
MuseInspired & focused thinking
40reviews
295
followers
Muse for Setapp - canvas for ideas by
Muse
was hunted by
Adam Wulf
in Design Tools, Productivity, Notes. Made by
Adam Wulf
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
Muse
is rated 4.9/5 by 40 users. It first launched on August 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-