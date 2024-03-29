Launches
Muraena
Muraena
Find sales leads with AI
Muraena is here to cut through the lead-gen noise. Built for small teams, our platform uses a bit of AI magic 🪄 to bring you closer to the right leads, not just more leads. Affordable, straightforward, and ready to change your lead sourcing routine.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
Muraena
Hygraph Studio [Beta]
Ad
Next-gen headless CMS: unlock your content's full potential
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
38,972 upvotes
A go-to place for planning activities and structuring content.
Asana
6,054 upvotes
We've been using Asana as a default platform for our Product & Project management, and it works like a charm for our needs.
About this launch
Muraena
Find Sales Leads with AI
0
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
Muraena by
Muraena
was hunted by
Vlad Ilnitskiy
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vlad Ilnitskiy
and
Andrey Herasko
Featured on April 8th, 2024.
Muraena
is not rated yet. This is Muraena's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
