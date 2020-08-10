Discussion
Nick Etemadipour
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Over the last few months, we set out to make it easier for designers and developers to browse and discover the best designed apps out there. We looked across at similar websites and wanted to take a slightly different approach by not having a ton of filters and components that are difficult to sort and identify. Here's what we did to achieve that: 🚫 No signup walls when browsing content 🧠 Smart search takes into account typos, synonyms, and related results. Coming soon: 💪 Figma import 🤖 Android We're continuously working on adding updates and getting feedback from the community, so feel free to @ me on here or DM me on twitter to let me know what you'd use mthds for and how we can make it better.
