    Track MRR progress instantly on your macOS toolbar

    MRRTracker is a simple macOS app that tracks your Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) from your toolbar, providing real-time updates, milestone notifications, and insights in a minimalist interface.
    Launched in
    Payments
    SaaS
    Menu Bar Apps
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Stripe
    Paddle
    Lemon Squeezy
    Vercel
