Home
Product
Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese
Practice Japanese thru conversations
Excited to share Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese! Our app is for those eager to converse in Japanese. Practice with our AI friend, Mr. Takahashi, and enjoy live conversations to enhance your learning. Available for free for a limited time.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Practice Japanese thru conversations.
0
reviews
11
followers
Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese by
was hunted by
Tarlok Singh
in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tarlok Singh
and
Jaween Ediriweera
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
