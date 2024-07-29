Launches
  Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese
Excited to share Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese! Our app is for those eager to converse in Japanese. Practice with our AI friend, Mr. Takahashi, and enjoy live conversations to enhance your learning. Available for free for a limited time.
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Flutter
ChatGPT by OpenAI
hume
Mr. Takahashi: Speak Japanese by
