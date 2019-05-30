Introducing moto z⁴, the 5G-upgradable phone with a 48 MP camera sensor, up to 2 days of battery life, a massive OLED display with built-in fingerprint
Motorola's Moto Z4 is available June 13 starting at $499If you ask Motorola, people love Moto Mods - the doodads that magnetically affix to the back of handsets in the Moto Z lineup. In fact, the company claims the majority of its customers would recommend handsets with Moto Mods, and it pegs the Z series' satisfaction rate at over 80%.
Amazon sold someone a Moto Z4 before Motorola has even announced itAmazon's getting a little ahead of itself with Motorola's upcoming Moto Z4. The phone maker hasn't formally announced its latest Moto Mod-ready device, but, as noted by Droid Life , that didn't stop Amazon from briefly listing the Z4 on its website and offering it for sale immediately.
Motorola's Moto Z4 is keeping the Moto Mod dream aliveMotorola has officially announced the Moto Z4, the thoroughly leaked ( and even accidentally shipped!) successor to last year's Moto Z3. And yes, the company is still firmly sticking with its strategy of modular Moto Mod attachments. As one might expect, the Z4 is essentially an upgraded version of last year's Moto Z3.
Aaron O'Leary
Always like the modular phone concept, although it never really did take off mainly because it was never made truly modular I guess, exciting that this has 5g though
