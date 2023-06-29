Products
Motionscribe

Motionscribe

Music-synced promo videos in minutes

Motionscribe is a macOS app for quickly making music-synced promo videos. Tell it what colors and transitions you like, write your content, and watch the result ✨
Launched in
Marketing
Photo & Video
Animation
 by
Motionscribe
About this launch
Motionscribe
MotionscribeMusic-synced promo videos in minutes
Motionscribe by
Motionscribe
was hunted by
Hakim El Hattab
in Marketing, Photo & Video, Animation. Made by
Hakim El Hattab
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Motionscribe
is not rated yet. This is Motionscribe's first launch.
