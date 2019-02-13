Create stunning, professional presentations that close deals and help startups raise capital.
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+3 reviews
- Pros:
Good design, because it's not your designs, theft.Cons:
This product is copy/paste design from https://www.producthunt.com/post...
They have created a new product with ± the same design and the same branding.Andrian Valeanu has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Easy to use design , every startup can use it and save to much time and moneyCons:
should have built it 9 month ago when i was raising
going to redo my old decksabrinaedwards has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrian ValeanuPro@andrianv · Work here since 2004. From 🇲🇩, based 🇪🇸.
@tomerdi and @ryanhickmam, dear makers, your Slides looks identically or not with this product Slides 4?
Upvote (10)Share·
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@ryanhickmam @andrianv- Slides 4 to the best of my knowledge help build a website - we help makers and startup put the best pitch deck together, that does the job and the fastest, there are few companies names Slide out there but I do not think we do the same as slide4, As always thank you for your feedback
Upvote (3)Share·
Andrian ValeanuPro@andrianv · Work here since 2004. From 🇲🇩, based 🇪🇸.
@ryanhickmam @tomerdi I'm not about the name, I'm about design and branding :) you know.
Upvote (4)Share·
Christopher Podlaski@christopher_podlaski
@ryanhickmam @tomerdi @andrianv All design is theft. Thats how you know how to use it without reading a manual.
Upvote Share·
Wendy DeanHunter@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
Slides is a great resource for founders and makers to create pitch decks for their startups. It follows a clean format and even has advanced analytics so you can see who is viewing your deck. This brings something new to the table. Knowing which potential investors are spending more time with your deck and how they are passing it around is next level! Now it's easier than ever to publish a pitch deck.
Upvote (8)Share·
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@wendyde03942462 Thank you Wendy for all the hunting help
Upvote (5)Share·
Jen Boonie@jenboonie · Maker / Creator
Amazing guys!
Upvote (8)Share·
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@jenboonie Thank you, much appreciated
Upvote (3)Share·
Solomon Oyemade@solomon_oyemade
Blows my mind when you realise a name like slides hasn’t already been taken! Great work, and timely! 😊
Upvote (8)Share·
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@solomon_oyemade thanks seems like we got lucky with the domain :-)
Upvote (4)Share·
Andrew Gubal@andrewgubal
Looks cool and just in time. Will definitely give a try
Upvote (7)Share·