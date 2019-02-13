Log InSign up
Create beautiful pitch decks that close deals

#1 Product of the Day

Create stunning, professional presentations that close deals and help startups raise capital.

Andrian Valeanu
sabrinaedwards
Solomon Oyemade
  • Andrian Valeanu
    Andrian ValeanuWork here since 2004. From 🇲🇩, based 🇪🇸.
    Pros: 

    Good design, because it's not your designs, theft.

    Cons: 

    This product is copy/paste design from https://www.producthunt.com/post...

    They have created a new product with ± the same design and the same branding.

    Andrian Valeanu has used this product for one day.
  • sabrinaedwards
    sabrinaedwardsInvestment Banker
    Pros: 

    Easy to use design , every startup can use it and save to much time and money

    Cons: 

    should have built it 9 month ago when i was raising

    going to redo my old deck

    sabrinaedwards has used this product for one day.
Wendy Dean
Wendy Dean
Ryan Hickman
Ryan Hickman
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer Dicturel
Andrian Valeanu
Andrian ValeanuPro@andrianv · Work here since 2004. From 🇲🇩, based 🇪🇸.
@tomerdi and @ryanhickmam, dear makers, your Slides looks identically or not with this product Slides 4?
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@ryanhickmam @andrianv- Slides 4 to the best of my knowledge help build a website - we help makers and startup put the best pitch deck together, that does the job and the fastest, there are few companies names Slide out there but I do not think we do the same as slide4, As always thank you for your feedback
Andrian Valeanu
Andrian ValeanuPro@andrianv · Work here since 2004. From 🇲🇩, based 🇪🇸.
@ryanhickmam @tomerdi I'm not about the name, I'm about design and branding :) you know.
Christopher Podlaski
Christopher Podlaski@christopher_podlaski
@ryanhickmam @tomerdi @andrianv All design is theft. Thats how you know how to use it without reading a manual.
Wendy Dean
Wendy DeanHunter@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
Slides is a great resource for founders and makers to create pitch decks for their startups. It follows a clean format and even has advanced analytics so you can see who is viewing your deck. This brings something new to the table. Knowing which potential investors are spending more time with your deck and how they are passing it around is next level! Now it's easier than ever to publish a pitch deck.
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@wendyde03942462 Thank you Wendy for all the hunting help
Jen Boonie
Jen Boonie@jenboonie · Maker / Creator
Amazing guys!
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@jenboonie Thank you, much appreciated
Solomon Oyemade
Solomon Oyemade@solomon_oyemade
Blows my mind when you realise a name like slides hasn’t already been taken! Great work, and timely! 😊
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@solomon_oyemade thanks seems like we got lucky with the domain :-)
Andrew Gubal
Andrew Gubal@andrewgubal
Looks cool and just in time. Will definitely give a try
