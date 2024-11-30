Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Motion Minute
Motion Minute

Motion Minute

Pause, Stretch - right at your desk

Free Options
Motion Minute is your personal reminder to take regular, healthy breaks while working at your desk, boosting wellness and productivity.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Standing Desks
Health
 by
Motion Minute
Portals by Ply
Portals by Ply
Ad
Forms powered by AI and your data
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Google Cloud Platform
Trello
Tauri
About this launch
Motion Minute
Motion MinutePause, Stretch - right at your desk
0
reviews
18
followers
Motion Minute by
Motion Minute
was hunted by
Felix Eckhardt
in Health & Fitness, Standing Desks, Health. Made by
Felix Eckhardt
. Featured on December 1st, 2024.
Motion Minute
is not rated yet. This is Motion Minute's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-