Motion Minute
Pause, Stretch - right at your desk
Motion Minute is your personal reminder to take regular, healthy breaks while working at your desk, boosting wellness and productivity.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Standing Desks
Health
by
About this launch
Pause, Stretch - right at your desk
Motion Minute by
was hunted by
Felix Eckhardt
in
Health & Fitness
Standing Desks
Health
. Made by
Felix Eckhardt
. Featured on December 1st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Motion Minute's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
