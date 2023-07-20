Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mood Tracker Notion Template
Mood Tracker Notion Template
Find the patterns, Control the moods.
Keep a visual record of your daily emotional state. Log triggers and reactions to better understand your emotions View your mood history and progress over time with a weekly summary
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Notion
by
Mood Tracker Notion Template
Folio 2.0
About this launch
Mood Tracker Notion Template
Find the patterns, control the moods.
Mood Tracker Notion Template by
Mood Tracker Notion Template
was hunted by
monsoonw
in
Health & Fitness
,
Notion
. Made by
monsoonw
Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Mood Tracker Notion Template
is not rated yet. This is Mood Tracker Notion Template's first launch.
