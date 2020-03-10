Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Andrey Okonetchnikov
Maker
👋, hunters! We are Marcus Sterz, Andrey Okonetchnikov, and Juho Vepsäläinen from Vienna. Marcus is a font designer and Andrey & Juho are professional web developers. Last year, three of us were sharing the same working space. This is where Marcus saw me and Juho programming and he got curious about the fonts we use so we talked briefly about it. Roughly two months later, Marcus came back to us with a first draft of the font called "MonoLisa". After testing it for a few weeks, we loved it so much, that we proposed to collaborate on it to make it even better. Today, after a year of combined effort we're happy to launch MonoLisa and hope that you're going enjoy it as much as we enjoyed working on it!
Upvote (2)Share
I've been using this font for months, and while the slightly wider nature of this font took a little getting used to at first, it eventually grew on me and I saw how well this font works with my daily workflow. A great, quality font and I highly recommend it!
Upvote (2)Share
I switched to MonoLisa after trying out several different fonts in my terminal and in my IDE. I love how readable it is! MonoLisa is wide (much wider than my previous fonts, including JetBrains Mono and Inconsolata), has distinct characters, and gives the option of ligatures that aren’t too fancy. The team behind it has taken feedback well, and every single improvement has been a genuine delight to use. I’m really happy with this font and am so glad to see it finally launching!
Upvote (1)Share
Oh this is gorgeous! I love the italics and the ligatures!
UpvoteShare
I've only been using this for the past week or two in spacemacs (coming from Source Code Pro), and I've really enjoyed it. Given how much time I spend looking at code, even small improvements can provide a meaningful boost - suffice to say, I've become a convert!
UpvoteShare