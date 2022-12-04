Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Monoid
Ranked #2 for today
Monoid
Open-source data privacy automation
Visit
Upvote 155
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Monoid is an open-source solution for automating data privacy. Use Monoid's connectors (or build your own) to automate DSARs (data subject access requests) across your internal and external data silos, and to get ready for CPRA, GDPR, and more.
Launched in
Privacy
,
Data
by
Monoid
Drata
Ad
Continuous, automated compliance and risk management
About this launch
Monoid
Open-source data privacy automation
0
reviews
583
followers
Follow for updates
Monoid by
Monoid
was hunted by
Jagath Vytheeswaran
in
Privacy
,
Data
. Made by
Jagath Vytheeswaran
and
Vignesh Varadarajan
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
Monoid
is not rated yet. This is Monoid's first launch.
Upvotes
155
Comments
19
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
Report