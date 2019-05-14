Moltin Shopkit

Shopkit is a powerful, embeddable cart and checkout solution that makes it fast and easy to turn any website into an eCommerce website and seamlessly advance to a full-fledged eCommerce experience when you’re ready.
Jamie BartonMaker@notrab · Husband, Dad & Developer 🙌
Hey everyone 👋 For quite some time I've wanted a solution that allowed others to use Moltin in the simplest of ways, without having to rely on updating their existing website stack. Shopkit is designed for any type of static website or blog. There's no need to move to React, Vue, Angular or anything else. 😅 Get started in a few steps: 1. Sign up to Moltin 2. Configure Stripe 🛠 3. Create your product (optional!) 3. Add the global script tag 4. Insert cart and buy button tags 5. Profit 🚀 ⚠️ We're in the early stages of releasing wider Shopkit functionality. So expect some rough edges. You can expect in the next few weeks the availability of; - Customer login - Manage addresses - View previous orders - Support for other payment gateways - Smaller embed file size - SCA support Moltin is a headless eCommerce API and Shopkit is just one example of the kind of things you can build. When you're ready to build a custom shopping experience on your own website, having used Shopkit, you'll already have products, orders and customer history ready waiting. I'd love to answer any questions 😅
PS. You're able to try this yourself by visiting https://ll2xzzoo79.codesandbox.io and using the Stripe test card 4242 4242 4242 4242 during checkout. You can also use the discount code SAVE50 during checkout to save!
