Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Moltin Self Checkout

Moltin Self Checkout

App-less Self Checkout to rival Amazon Go

get it
Give your customers a hassle free shopping experience. Our In-store Self Checkout solution allows consumers to skip the lines and kiosks by turning their smartphone into a POS. All without needing to download an app.
Around the web
eBook: Moltin mobile self-checkout. Digitizing in-store experiencesThe average consumer uses six touchpoints before buying an item. Whether it's Instagram or an interactive display, each one of these touchpoints is an opportunity to inspire consumers with product information or brand experiences. But, why stop there?
MoltinJoanna Suau
Global availability of Self Checkout solutions for in-store and pop-up events has landed!Read about the live launch of our most talked-about product, Self Checkout. That means you can rival Amazon Go and allow customers to checkout products on-demand, directly from their mobile phones both in-store and at events.
MoltinJoanna Suau
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jamie Barton
Jamie Barton
Makers
Craig Tweedy
Craig Tweedy
James
James
Andrew Waters
Andrew Waters
Marc Qualie
Marc Qualie
Harry Lawrence
Harry Lawrence
Ollie Barker™
Ollie Barker™
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jamie Barton
Jamie BartonHunter@notrab · Husband, Dad & Developer 🙌
Hey 👋 The Moltin Self Checkout has been exclusive to a few BETA testers over the last year but today we're super excited to share that this is available to everyone. The Self Checkout is great for transforming in-store experiences and delivering hassle-free checkout at events and popup stores. This product is backed by Moltin, a headless eCommerce API. 🚀 I've shown this product at least a dozen events over the last year and the reactions are great! The fact there is no app to download, no waiting in line or dealing with cash are huge benefits! Brands and retailers taking advantage of this app can also benefit from 90% + email capture, no POS infrastructure to manage and most importantly this takes weeks to launch, not months! We're super happy to hear any questions you have 😍
Upvote ·