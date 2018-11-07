Log InSign up
Mojo is a quick and easy way to create awesome videos for your Stories.

Jean PatryMaker@jean_patry · maker mojo iOS get.mojo.video - ex GoPro
Hello 👋 We are @francescu and Jean, the makers of mojo. We are passioned about motion design, especially when non-designers can play with it. Previously, we made Legend and Arrow iOS, and we worked for Quik by GoPro. mojo is an iOS app to create stunning video stories ✨ We think the stories format is currently the best way of conveying info while capturing attention on mobile. We believe people need tools to create engaging and differentiated content that fits their brand. We'd love to get feedback and answer questions from you! From Paris with ❤️ Francescu & Jean.
Leo Bassam@leobassam · Founder, CEO at Plutio.com
Ooooow yea!! Thank you so much! I have been trying to find something like this for my plutio.com stories for ages!!!
Alexis Creuzot@alexiscreuzot · iOS Developer
Nice work, very slick!
Francescu SantoniMaker@francescu · cofounder @ mojo.video
Thanks @alexiscreuzot 😍
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Any plans for an android version?
Jean PatryMaker@jean_patry · maker mojo iOS get.mojo.video - ex GoPro
@aaronoleary hey! Our first objective is to make an iOS app that is relevant and useful, which can take time and a few iterations. Once we nail that, we will definitely make an Android version!
