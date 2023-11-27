Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Modyfi
See Modyfi’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design

Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design

Design, generate, and now, animate — all in one app!

Free
Embed
With Motion Effects, you can quickly transform your designs into scroll-stopping loops, create insane motion effects in seconds, and edit your motion design in real-time, during playback.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Animation
 by
Modyfi
About this launch
Modyfi
ModyfiDesign without limits
17reviews
1.1K
followers
Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design by
Modyfi
was hunted by
Alyssa X
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Animation. Made by
Joe
,
Alyssa X
,
Piers Cowburn
and
David Hornsby
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Modyfi
is rated 5/5 by 17 users. It first launched on August 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-