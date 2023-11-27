Products
This is the latest launch from Modyfi
See Modyfi’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design
Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design
Design, generate, and now, animate — all in one app!
Upvote 32
With Motion Effects, you can quickly transform your designs into scroll-stopping loops, create insane motion effects in seconds, and edit your motion design in real-time, during playback.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Animation
by
Modyfi
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Modyfi
Design without limits
Modyfi: Next-gen Motion Design by
Modyfi
was hunted by
Alyssa X
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Animation
. Made by
Joe
,
Alyssa X
,
Piers Cowburn
and
David Hornsby
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Modyfi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on August 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
32
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
