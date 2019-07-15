Modash Influencer Search
Avery Schrader
Heyo product hunt! 👋 Firstly, all the thanks in the world to @bramk for hunting us. My first ever upvote on Producthunt was of his mega cool startup stash. Really grateful for the hunt! We started Modash Influencer Search h out of a love for social media creators. For me personally, they were my portal to the rest of the world as a kid living in the middle of nowhere in Canada (I hadn’t met a “developer” until I was 19). 😅 So we built Modash with the long term vision of helping creators get rewarded for their work. After a lot of scrambling, we just released our influencer discovery tool which is free to try! You can find influencers on Instagram and Twitch anywhere in the world based on your target audience. Just input your target location, age, interests, etc and get matched with creators who speak to that audience. We also show how many robot 🤖 followers they have, and give you more insights about who is following them. We have first hand experience that Influencer marketing can bring HUGE value to companies of all shapes and sizes. Now, it’s a lot easier to get it right! TL;DR: We love creators, want to help them get paid. Built Modash for Marketers, bringing transparency to the industry. With Modash, Marketers can find influencers who are suitable to promote their thing. Thank you a million times for the feedback and support ahead of time. 🥰 Alongside Modash or personal questions, consider this an influencer marketing AMA! 🎉 Got questions? Hit me! 👇
Great product and great team! Influencer marketing is definitely something expected to grow even more over the upcoming years! Excited to see where it goes.
