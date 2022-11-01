Products
Mockup 2.0
Ranked #17 for today
Mockup 2.0
Sketch out your UI/UX projects without paper
Mockup is a UI/UX design sketching app designed for iPad & Apple Pencil. With Mockup, you can ideate, sketch an entire process, and blueprint your next app or web design all in one.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Wireframing
,
UX Design
by
Mockup - Sketch UI & UX
About this launch
Mockup - Sketch UI & UX
Sketch out your UI/UX projects without paper
Mockup 2.0 by
Mockup - Sketch UI & UX
was hunted by
Hasan Kassem
in
Design Tools
,
Wireframing
,
UX Design
. Made by
Hasan Kassem
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
Mockup - Sketch UI & UX
is not rated yet. This is Mockup - Sketch UI & UX's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
6
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#55
