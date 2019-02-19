Mixmax 2.0 has a new, blazing-fast email editor with slash command access to all the apps you use daily. It also has full compatibility with any other Chrome extensions (👋 Grammarly and Loom fans). And much more.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Mixmax is now even better. It integrated with a bunch of CRM tools, work with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and is fully compatible with other Chrome Extensions. They've made it a no-brainer to use Mixmax if you're doing sales.
Upvote Share·