Mission Control Plus for Mac
Quickly manage open windows in Mission Control on the Mac
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rony Fadel
Maker
Hi all, Rony (maker) here. After quitting my job at Apple recently to go full-time indie, and moving from a Cinema Display to a 13" MBP display, the first roadblock I hit was how annoying it was to manage windows and declutter on a small display. I wished I could manipulate windows in Mission Control instead of nervously ⌘+Tab'ing my way through windows and organizing them, and that's why I made Mission Control Plus. It allows you to close windows by clicking a newly added "X" button in Mission Control, and also offers keyboard shortcuts and navigation so you can manipulate windows 100% using your keyboard. I hope you find it useful, let me know what you think :-)
UpvoteShare