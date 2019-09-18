Log InSign up
Mission Control Plus for Mac

Quickly manage open windows in Mission Control on the Mac

The fastest way to manage your Mac's windows in Mission Control, with keyboard navigation, shortcuts and more.
It's especially useful for Macs with small displays, an excellent alternative to nervously ⌘+Tab'ing your way to declutter your windows.
Hi all, Rony (maker) here. After quitting my job at Apple recently to go full-time indie, and moving from a Cinema Display to a 13" MBP display, the first roadblock I hit was how annoying it was to manage windows and declutter on a small display. I wished I could manipulate windows in Mission Control instead of nervously ⌘+Tab'ing my way through windows and organizing them, and that's why I made Mission Control Plus. It allows you to close windows by clicking a newly added "X" button in Mission Control, and also offers keyboard shortcuts and navigation so you can manipulate windows 100% using your keyboard. I hope you find it useful, let me know what you think :-)
