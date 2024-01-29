Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Minimal
Minimal
The minimal phone
Visit
Upvote 19
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Minimal Phone is the best choice for those seeking simplicity, productivity, and security. It features a full QWERTY keyboard, a long-lasting E-Ink display, and custom MnmlOS, redefining the smartphone experience.
Launched in
Hardware
Cell Phone
by
Minimal
About this launch
Minimal
The minimal phone
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Minimal by
Minimal
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in
Hardware
,
Cell Phone
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
Minimal
is not rated yet. This is Minimal's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report