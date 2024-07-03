Launches
This is the latest launch from MindPal
See MindPal ’s 10 previous launches →
MindPal
Build any internal AI tool in 5 minutes
Time is money. Why waste it on tedious and repetitive tasks? With MindPal, in just 5 minutes, you can build custom AI tools that automate anything, freeing your team to focus on what truly matters. A fast track to superior efficiency.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
MindPal
About this launch
Build AI agents for your tasks, with your data
MindPal by
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Mai Quang Tuan
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
Featured on July 7th, 2024.
4.8/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2023.
