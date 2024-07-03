Launches
Build any internal AI tool in 5 minutes

Time is money. Why waste it on tedious and repetitive tasks? With MindPal, in just 5 minutes, you can build custom AI tools that automate anything, freeing your team to focus on what truly matters. A fast track to superior efficiency.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Vercel
Claude by Anthropic
About this launch
Build AI agents for your tasks, with your data
37reviews
1.5K
followers
was hunted by
Mai Quang Tuan
Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots
Mai Quang Tuan
and
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
. Featured on July 7th, 2024.
is rated 4.8/5 by 37 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2023.
