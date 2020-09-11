Deals
Mimestream
Mimestream
A native macOS email client for Gmail
Mac
Email
+ 1
Mimestream is a lightweight and super fast email client for the Mac. It uses the Gmail API instead of IMAP to support Gmail-specific features such as categorized inboxes, labels, and, automatically synced aliases and signatures.
Abbas Jaffar Ali
Director, Tbreak Media
Great app for a quick and lightweight Gmail experience.
