Mimestream is a lightweight and super fast email client for the Mac. It uses the Gmail API instead of IMAP to support Gmail-specific features such as categorized inboxes, labels, and, automatically synced aliases and signatures.
Abbas Jaffar Ali
Hunter
Director, Tbreak Media
Great app for a quick and lightweight Gmail experience.
