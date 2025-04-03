Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Midjourney v7
This is a launch from Midjourney
See 5 previous launches
Midjourney v7
The smartest, most beautiful, most coherent model
Visit
Upvote 75
V7 has personalization turned on by default, raising the bar for how well we can interpret what you want and what you find beautiful.
V7 introduces Draft Mode, half the cost and 10x the speed. It's the best way to iterate on ideas ever.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Midjourney
Create AI generated images from a text prompt
4.55 out of 5.0
Follow
75
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Midjourney v7 by
Midjourney
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Holz
and
Andrew
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
Midjourney
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 113 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2022.