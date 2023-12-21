Products
Midjourney v6
Major step forward with photorealism and in-image text
Midjourney V6 cracks in-image text and promises to bring more photorealism to its generations, leading the pack of the major AI models as one of the best text-to-image apps in the space.
Launched in
Art
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Midjourney v6
About this launch
Midjourney v6
Major step forward with photorealism and in-image text
Midjourney v6 by
Midjourney v6
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Art
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Holz
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
Midjourney v6
is not rated yet. This is Midjourney v6's first launch.
