Microsoft To Do 2.0
All new design to officially replace Wunderlist
Got something on your mind? Get Microsoft To Do. Whether you want to increase your productivity, decrease your stress levels, or just free up some mental space, Microsoft To Do makes it easy to plan your day and manage your life.
35 minutes ago
Microsoft outs To Do as Wunderlist successor, but founder wants app back | Trusted Reviews
There's good news and bad news for fans of the Wunderlist to-do list app today. The bad news is the Microsoft-owned app is still being shut down. The good news is its successor looks an awful lot like the original.
Microsoft unveils all new To Do app to replace Wunderlist - 9to5Mac
Microsoft today has officially unveiled an all-new version of its To Do application as it continues to integrate features of the Wunderlist platform it acquired in 2015. The company touts that the new To Do application is a major upgrade, with a new design, deeper integration with other platforms, and more.
