Microsoft Flight Simulator
First new release in 14 years, now in real-time 4K 🛩
Travel the world in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.
28 minutes ago
How Microsoft Flight Simulator returned to the skies
Let's play a quick game of word association: Microsoft - Windows? Excel? Xbox? All solid answers. But for me, for a while in the '90s at least, I would have immediately answered "Flight Simulator." Microsoft Flight Simulator is the very first thing I can remember ever doing on a computer, sat on my granddad's lap as we soared across blocky landscapes together with a Sidewinder joystick.
Microsoft's new Flight Simulator was worth the wait
It's been 14 years since the launch of Flight Simulator X, which long seemed like it would be the final release in the long-running series. When the company announced it would re-launch the franchise just over a year ago, using a new graphics engine and satellite data from Bing Maps, it sure ...
Leandro
The level of detail is astounding. Will have to upgrade my PC for this one.
Debroah Delahney
and in 4k!! WOW
