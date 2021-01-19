Microanalytics
Hi! 👋 We’re a team of indie developers with a shared mission: to keep your website data in your hands. We founded Microanalytics.io to solve a problem millions of us are facing, and usually we don’t know about it: big corporations using widespread digital surveillance tools to track what we do online. Some of the most widely used analytics platforms operate from across the Atlantic, where privacy laws are much weaker - and that means that pretty much anybody can use them to identify you. And while we were at it, we realised website analytics could be simpler, too. Much simpler. Since we’re independent and entirely self-funded, we don’t have investors who can dictate what we do. Our business model isn’t based on selling or sharing your data, or breaching your visitors’ privacy in any way. That means we can focus 100% of our time on one thing: making Microanalytics.io a simple, secure and positive experience for the people who use it. Keeping your data safe Our server is hosted with OVH and located in a data center in France, so it’s covered by EU privacy laws - the strongest in the world. We’re compliant with GDPR, PECR and CCPA regulations. Improving your website with better code The Microanalytics script (the code you install on your website to make the analytics work) is tiny - around 50 times smaller than the Google Analytics tag. So it helps your SEO, by making your website load faster, and you don’t need to bother your website visitors with an invasive ‘install cookies’ popup. Reducing your carbon footprint We're green, too; Microanalytics.io is powered entirely by renewable energy. And because our script is so lightweight, our impact on the planet is minimal. Microanalytics reduces your carbon emissions by as much as 50kg for every 100,000 monthly visitors. Questions? Suggestions? Our door is open! Get in touch here. 🙏
Been using Microanalytics.io since it launched and it's great. I love the simplicity and the makers ethical approach to making the product. I also love I can share live statistics with my users and customers. I'm really happy to see it has been successful and resonated with other people as well!
We also share our statistics, on first page, to show a demo how the website works.
Well done Andrew and congratulations on your lunch! Very crucial point you made there about how your tiny script helps with SEO. Privacy First is both ethical and good for business.
@ali_alsayed Thank you, yes, the script is very small, you can download it on your PC and check it.
Loved the progress! I remember when the site was just a few script tags & now it looks amazing!
Thank you Petar. Yes, we have updated it and now continue working to improve it and make it better.