Discussion
sarah semark
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunt! We're Octopus Think 🐙💡 and we're super-excited to announce our very first Mac app! It's a menu bar + keyboard shortcut app to help you control your mute status during video calls. We call it Mic Drop 🎤 (or sometimes, behind closed doors, "Fart Button," because we're six years old at heart. 💨) Both Matt (our Chief Technical Octopus) and myself (Chief Design Octopus) have been working remotely for over a decade, which means we've spent a lot of time in meetings. And it doesn't matter if we're using Zoom, Slack, Skype, Google Meet, or whatever—making sure you're muted when you want to be (and not muted when you don't want to be!) is always a bit of a challenge. Meetings are a constant chorus of "Can you hear me?" "Sorry—you're muted!" etc. etc. 😜 We wanted to be able to have a customisable keyboard shortcut that would work even when we were busy browsing kitten videos, and we wanted to be able to always see at a glance whether our mic was on or not. So we built a simple, modern macOS app to scratch our own itch. ✨ Mic Drop: ⌨️ Gives you a global keyboard shortcut you can customise to mute/unmute your Mic in any app, at any time. 💻 Works with (almost!) every app and any audio device out there. 🤫 Automatically keeps you muted or unmuted if you change audio devices, or if an app tries to unmute you. 🍓 Supports push-to-talk and push-to-mute, if that's your jam. 🔇 Shows your microphone status in the menu bar (and an optional floating status window) so you always know when your mic is hot. 🕵🏻♂️ Respects your privacy. It never listens to you and doesn't request microphone access. ❤️ Donates 50% of proceeds charities impacted by COVID-19. You can download a free trial from getmicdrop.com, and if you like it, we're giving a special 25% discount code to Product Hunt users until the end of the week. Just comment here & we'll send you a code! We'd love to hear your feedback! ❤️
