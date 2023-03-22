Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Metaview
Ranked #6 for today

Metaview

Automatic, AI-generated interview notes

Free Options
Embed
Metaview uses AI to automatically write your interview notes for you so you can save time and focus on high-quality interactions with candidates.
Launched in Hiring, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Metaview
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
MetaviewAutomatic, AI-generated interview notes
3reviews
24
followers
Metaview by
Metaview
was hunted by
Erik Torenberg
in Hiring, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Shahriar Tajbakhsh
,
Siadhal Magos
and
Stephanie Tsimis
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Metaview
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Metaview's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#192