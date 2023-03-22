Products
Home
→
Product
→
Metaview
Ranked #6 for today
Metaview
Automatic, AI-generated interview notes
Visit
Upvote 23
Get 12 interviews free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Metaview uses AI to automatically write your interview notes for you so you can save time and focus on high-quality interactions with candidates.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Metaview
About this launch
Metaview
Automatic, AI-generated interview notes
3
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Metaview by
Metaview
was hunted by
Erik Torenberg
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shahriar Tajbakhsh
,
Siadhal Magos
and
Stephanie Tsimis
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Metaview
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Metaview's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#192
Report