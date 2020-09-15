discussion
Hey Product Hunt - I'm the founder of Metabase, and wanted to share one of our bigger updates in a long time. We launched a number of years ago here on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). Since then we've been hard at work building a simple and intuitive way for anyone in a company, technical or not, to ask their own questions about the data their company has collected. Since then, we've passed 52M downloads, been translated into 18 languages, and have users in 145 countries. So first off -- thank you Product Hunt! So why are we here again? Well, we're first and foremost an open source project, and to run Metabase our users have to, well, run Metabase. Historically, we have been 100% self-hosted software, which for a lot of companies was more work than they wanted. You'd have to figure out a place to run it, get permission to spin up another server, configure and maintain it, etc. While we've done what we could to simplify that (and for many folks Metabase is up and showing you real dashboards based on your data in a few minutes), many companies don't have enough spare engineering time to run their own Metabase installation. For them, we're releasing a hosted version of Metabase we're creatively calling Metabase Cloud (feel free to suggest better names 😉). Same Metabase you know and love, but with less overhead.
