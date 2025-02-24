Launches
Mesh
Mesh
AI bookkeeper for startups
Upvote 69
Get real-time financial insights through our chat that connects directly to your general ledger. No more spreadsheets or complex statements. Want real-time bookkeeping? Upgrade to our AI-powered solution for daily reconciliation.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Accounting
Mesh by
Mesh
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Accounting
. Made by
Erin Kim
and
Nandini Ramakrishnan
. Featured on February 28th, 2025.
