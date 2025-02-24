Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Mesh
Mesh

Mesh

AI bookkeeper for startups
Get real-time financial insights through our chat that connects directly to your general ledger. No more spreadsheets or complex statements. Want real-time bookkeeping? Upgrade to our AI-powered solution for daily reconciliation.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
FintechArtificial IntelligenceAccounting

Meet the team

Mesh gallery image
Mesh gallery image
Mesh gallery image
Mesh gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Mesh
Mesh
AI bookkeeper for startups
69
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Mesh by
Mesh
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Accounting. Made by
Erin Kim
and
Nandini Ramakrishnan
. Featured on February 28th, 2025.
Mesh
is not rated yet. This is Mesh's first launch.