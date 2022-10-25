Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Merge to earn
Ranked #19 for today
Merge to earn
The reward system for open source development
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Merge to earn is a GitHub app to automate rewarding contributors with a slice of ownership over a project and its earnings, when pull requests are merged. It enables a transparent, equitable reward system for collaborative development in any repo.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
by
Merge to earn
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
Learn more
About this launch
Merge to earn
The reward system for open source development
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Merge to earn by
Merge to earn
was hunted by
Jacopo
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Jacopo
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Merge to earn
is not rated yet. This is Merge to earn's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#98
Report