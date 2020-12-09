discussion
Mercury, the bank account for startups, launched on Product Hunt in April 2019. Since then we have continued to enhance the product and I am excited to announce our biggest product since our first launch. Mercury Treasury solves for the two biggest questions customers have asked me since we launched Mercury: * How do we maximize yield on our capital? * How do we make sure our cash is safe? Happy to answer any questions people have on Mercury or Mercury Treasury!
This is so awesome! I have been a Mercury customer for a while and having spun off a new entity, we went straight back to Mercury and were setup in under 10 mins. When we received our first investor money, it was disappointing to see it sit there generating zero interest due to the fed rate cut. Not any more!