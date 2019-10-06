Mercury API
API for your business bank account
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
immad
Maker
We launched Mercury on ProductHunt in April and were humbled by all the interest and excitement. Our vision from even before we started Mercury was to give API access to your bank account, so we're very excited to finally be launching version 1 of the API. Would love to receive feedback from the ProductHunt community on the API and how we can improve it. Some use cases initial testers have already come up with include creating Slack notifications for incoming transactions, making automated payments to vendors, and even creating a custom iOS app. We'd love to see what other applications the community can come up with.
UpvoteShare