immadMaker@immad · CEO, Heyzap
Long time lurker of ProductHunt but am excited to finally launch Mercury and open signups after 2 years of hard work. We set out wanting to a) deliver an amazing online banking experience for startups b) help entrepreneurs understand their revenues/costs better and succeed c) deliver great financial services. We have a long way to go but are excited to unveil what we have achieved so far. Mercury will provide your startup a FDIC-insured checking account, debit card, savings account (earning 1-2%). All online, with an application that is finished on average in under 10 minutes and approved usually within a few hours. We focused pretty heavily on the UI. Hopefully you’ll appreciate little details, like our extremely flexible transaction date picker. We have a lot more to come on the product side, including better analytics to help you understand your revenue/costs and APIs to build on top of Mercury, as well as new financial services to help startups succeed. We’d love to hear any and all feedback you have. We’ll be looking at comments here all day, or you can email us directly at immad AT mercury.co, max AT mercury.co or jason AT mercury.co.
Ferenc Szalai@szferi · Partner, Pionlab
@immad Good to see an effort to provide better banking experience for startups. Few questions and suggestions: - Since Evolve Bank & Trust provides the banking services is it safe to assume that the Xero integration to Evolve would work in case of Mercury as well? I'm asking this because I having terrible experience with other bank in terms of integration online accounting services like Xero and it would be a big plus if Mercury can smooth this out as well. - I'm the owner of a US inc but having non-us citizen I wonder if I'm eligible to open an account. This is not clear from the current interface since I'm only capable to provide US address and US phone for my personal contact, even though the "non-resident" option can be chosen. If the non-us citizen US business owner is eligible I would recommend to give them the capability to provide non-us address and phone as well. If not It would be nice it you can make it clear at the beginning of the registration process.
Yassine el Kachchani@kachchani · Co-founder & CEO at United Remote
@immad finally! This is a pain worth solving... kudos on going after such a schlep
Kevin Li@liveink · Co-Founder at Farmstead
Hi Immad! Random question what how did you get FDIC insured? What was the process like?
Yury Lifshits@yurylifshits · Co-founder and CEO, Openland
What's the FDIC insurance limit? Any plans to increase it over time?
