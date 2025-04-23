Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Memory Chess
Memory Chess
Train your spatial visualization with chess
Visit
Upvote 66
We help you improve your spatial memory with a game of memorising chess positions.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Education
•
Games
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Memory Chess
Train your spatial visualisation with chess!
Follow
66
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Memory Chess by
Memory Chess
was hunted by
Bing Cheng
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Bing Cheng
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
Memory Chess
is not rated yet. This is Memory Chess's first launch.