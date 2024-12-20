Launches
Memory
Your private daily photo journal for iPhone
Visit
Memory is the simplest way to document your story. Memory helps you capture memories from your day with daily reminders. With a focus on simplicity, minimalism, and privacy, Memory builds a personal photo diary that's yours to cherish forever.
Launched in
iOS
Photography
Lifestyle
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Vaibhav Singh Negi
in
iOS
,
Photography
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Vaibhav Singh Negi
and
Preet Mishra
. Featured on December 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Memory's first launch.
Points
81
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
