Ranked #6 for today
memo
Learn Spanish with memes
Memo helps you acquire a language by having fun.
1️⃣ Translate memes of various difficulty levels
2️⃣ Learn tricky slang phrases
3️⃣ Repeat new words and add yours
Bravo 👏🏻 Now you are acquainted with culture nuances as well as colloquial language 🤪
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Languages
by
memo
About this launch
memo
Learn Spanish with memes
memo by
memo
was hunted by
Gregory Riaguzov
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Languages
. Made by
Gregory Riaguzov
,
Andrew Alekseev
and
Aleksandr Yurkovskiy
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
memo
is not rated yet. This is memo's first launch.
