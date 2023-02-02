Products
This is the latest launch from memo
See memo’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Memo 2.0
Ranked #5 for today
Memo 2.0
Learn languages with videos, memes and fun
Memo takes language learning to a new level! 🚀 Imagine learning from real TikTok-style clips. You can instantly translate any word or sentence in the video. Upgrade skills and speak like a native, all in a fun, interactive way. 🔥 Try Memo now! 👀
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Languages
by
memo
About this launch
memo
Learn Spanish with memes
Memo 2.0 by
memo
was hunted by
Gregory Riaguzov
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Languages
. Made by
Gregory Riaguzov
,
Iurii Dorofeev
and
Andrew Alekseev
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
memo
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
28
Comments
11
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#95
Report