Home
→
Product
→
MemFlow
MemFlow
The time machine of your memory. Never take notes again.
Visit
Upvote 9
1 year free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MemFlow is your memory assistant. While you're using a Mac, MemFlow records screenshots and sounds automatically in chronological order. You can find back memory by semantic search.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
MemFlow
About this launch
MemFlow
The time machine of your memory. Never take notes again.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
MemFlow by
MemFlow
was hunted by
Andy Li
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andy Li
and
Michael Lee
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
MemFlow
is not rated yet. This is MemFlow's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report