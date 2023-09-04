Products
MemFlow

The time machine of your memory. Never take notes again.

MemFlow is your memory assistant. While you're using a  Mac, MemFlow records screenshots and sounds automatically in chronological order. You can find back memory by semantic search.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
MemFlow
About this launch
was hunted by
Andy Li
in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andy Li
and
Michael Lee
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is MemFlow's first launch.
