Melodics drums for iPhone
The app to learn how to play drums
Learn drums with the only app that syncs with any drum kit and gives real-time feedback as you play. Whether you have acoustic drums, e-drums or just a practice pad, Melodics offers interactive lessons that help you improve every time you play.
Launched in
Music
Education
by
About this launch
The app to learn & play drums
Melodics drums for iPhone by
was hunted by
Sam Gribben
in
Music
Education
. Made by
Sam Gribben
and
Mario Altvater
. Featured on October 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Melodics drums for iPhone's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
