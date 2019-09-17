Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Tali Mandelzweig
Maker
TLDR: 🎁 15-day trial, 50% off for 1 year with code "PH2019" 🎁 Hi Hunters, First off, we want to thank @matic_uzmah1 for hunting MeetFox! We are really excited about this! I’m Tali from MeetFox and we really want to make your life a whole lot easier. MeetFox is a tool for professionals to seamlessly manage daily meetings from beginning to end covering all aspects. We let your client's book meetings with you 24/7, have seamless online video calls and make sure you get paid immediately. Client meetings still play a vital part in today’s business whether it is to offer expertise/advice, develop relationships, and promote your services. With streamlining your daily tasks, we reduce your administration by 60% and save you over 6 hours every week - time you can use to invest back into your business and clients. No one likes to spend hours on tedious tasks, we’ll take care of them for you! Some of our best features: Simple scheduling 🗓️ ✔️ connects to your personal calendar ✔️ customizable booking page ✔️ embed schedule to any domain ✔️ personalized link to be used on other platforms Online meetings 🤝 ✔️ integrated video, audio and messaging feature within the browser ✔️ no download or software required ✔️ screen share, record, and share files Secure payments 💰 ✔️ credit card preauthorization for every paid meeting ✔️ charge clients instantly after each meeting ✔️ flexible charging options - per session or per-minute basis ✔️ effortless invoice sent on your behalf 🎁 Special offer for the Product Hunt community, 15-day free trial, 50% off for 1 year with code "PH2019". 🎁 www.meetfox.com Let us know your thoughts, feedback and if you have any questions. We’d love to chat. :)
Meetfox is a great tool ! It has really changed our way to do business and increased our efficiency. We totally recommend 😍
Maker
@marielle_schneider thank you for the support! We're happy to help.
Hunter
MeetFox has been a real lifesaver! I have so many meetings every day and I never have to worry about managing it all. My schedule is always filled with new meetings, and the video call feature works great. It is super simple and easy to use and my clients just love it! The best part is that I get to save so much time with MeetFox, that I am able to use my time saved on other parts of the business. This is a must-have!
Maker
@matic_uzmah1 Thanks again!
super simplistic ALL-IN-ONE tool to manage annoying tasks.
@boca_sonia_andreea thanks a lot for your feedback. :) Happy that you like it.
What is the difference between your video calls and other solutions?
@veiga2413 Thanks a lot for your question! We have an integrated video calling solution that works right within your browser. That means that you or your client don’t need to download any software or ask for any sort of ID. Just click on the link and you’re ready to go!
@veiga2413 we also offer all features of an advanced video calling solution such as recording, file sharing, screen sharing and chatting. 😇 try us out, we are also happy to give you a demo anytime. Just book a meeting with me @ www.meetfox.com/susanne