Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Meet Your Heroes

Meet Your Heroes

Zoom calls with successful founders

get it
A weekly live video interview with exciting entrepreneurs where YOU join the call and ask questions too 📹
14th September - Anne-Laure Le Cunff
21st September - Ben Tossell
28th September - Daniel Vassallo
5th October - Scott Keyes
Attend all talks for $10!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Pete
Maker
I thought it would be fun to actually meet some of my favourite founders rather than just talking to them on Twitter. These are some of my favourite entrepreneurs! - Scott Keyes makes over $3m a year with his Scott's Cheap Flights newsletter. - Ben Tossell makes $50k a month now with Makerpad. - Daniel Vassallo has earned over $200k this year with his Twitter course. - Anne-Laure Le Cunff has successfully monetised a community to $2.5k MRR. This is a great chance for you to ask these founders questions that haven't been covered already!
Upvote (2)
Share
Sergio MatteiStudent maker and founder
This is lit. Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (1)
Share
Pete
Maker
@matteing Cheers! I'm excited about these chats
Upvote
Share
Rik NieuDeveloper
Exciting, can't wait 🙌
Upvote
Share
Pete
Maker
@riknieu me too!
Upvote
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Great idea pete. Congrats on the launch!
Upvote
Share