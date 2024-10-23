  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Medio App
    Medio App

    Medio App

    A minimal open-source MacOS diff checker app

    Free
    Medio is a minimal and native open-source macOS text comparison tool with real-time diff highlighting.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Developer Tools
    GitHub
     +1 by
    Medio App
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tailwind UI
    Vercel
    Claude by Anthropic
    About this launch
    Medio App
    Medio AppA Minimal Open-Source MacOS Diff Checker App
    0
    reviews
    29
    followers
    Medio App by
    Medio App
    was hunted by
    Nuanced
    in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Nuanced
    . Featured on October 24th, 2024.
    Medio App
    is not rated yet. This is Medio App's first launch.
    Upvotes
    28
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -