mcpt
This is a launch from Mintlify
mcpt
Managed registry for MCP servers
mcpt by Mintlify is a managed registry for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which act as bridges between AI applications and external tools or data sources. Find and explore reliable, up-to-date MCP servers.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Mintlify
Modern standard for documentation
mcpt by
Mintlify
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hahnbee Lee
,
Tiffany Chen
and
Han Wang
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
Mintlify
is rated
5/5 ★
Mintlify is rated 5/5 ★ by 13 users. It first launched on June 13th, 2022.